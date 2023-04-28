Start of construction celebrated for new ECCHA building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The start of construction was celebrated Friday afternoon for the future Eau Claire County Humane Association facility.
Coming in 2024, the Humane Association will be in a new building but will have the same address as the current one.
Marketing director Addie Erdman said they have been fundraising for years. The new building will be nearly three times the size of the current one, and include more space for the animals, offices, community rooms, and a vet clinic.
Erdmann told News 18 an on-site vet clinic is something that will make everything run smoother.
"We do have to outsource all of our vet care right now, and to have a vet on staff that can do easy spay neuters or just simple pet check-ups everyday will be a huge money saver, and a huge time saver," she said. "Plus animals can just get care that much faster which means they can get adopted out that much faster."
On Friday people came to celebrate the start of construction on the new space, which should be complete in a little over a year. After that the current facility will be torn down and turned into parking and green space.
You can have your name on a brick that will go in the new building's pathway and garden. For more on how to donate for a brick, email Erdmann at addiee@eccah.org