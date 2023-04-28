State bill aims to require financial literacy classes for high schoolers

EAU CLAIRE - Local bank officials are promoting National Financial Literacy Month as it nears its end.
Officials with Royal Credit Union visited Eau Claire North High School to host a financial literacy event Friday.
At the student-staffed RCU branch in the high school, teens quizzed each other on money-related questions.
Senator Jeff Smith with the town of Brunswick was also there to answer questions about Senate Bill 115, a bill that would require Wisconsin high schools to teach financial literacy courses.
"I believe in financial literacy," Smith said. "I think that we're not only going to need it with our young people coming up which is really important but even adults oftentimes really need advice on financial literacy."
While Smith believes in financial literacy, he currently has concerns with the bill due to it requiring school districts to fund the courses. Instead, he'd like the state to fund the classes. The bill has been introduced and will next be reviewed by legislative committees.