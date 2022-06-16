State champs! Regis beats Bangor for D4 title

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - For the first time in 20 years, Eau Claire Regis has won a state baseball championship.
A 5-five run fifth inning helped the Ramblers pull away from the Bangor Cardinals Thursday for a 12-3 win in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 championship.
It's the second title in program history, joining the 2002 team's triumph. Regis finishes its season with a program record 23 wins.
STATE CHAMPIONS!! @regis_baseball defeats Bangor 12-3 to win the 2022 D4 State Baseball Championship! @RegisCatholic @WQOW #wiaabaseball pic.twitter.com/OvWSa3CdCh— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) June 16, 2022
Bangor scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Regis responded with a 2-run single from Sam Knickerbocker.
The Cardinals re-gained the lead in the second inning, but Regis surged ahead for good in the third inning as Zander Rockow singled home a run and later scored on a throwing error.
In the fifth, Rockow tripled to right center to plate Carter Bounk and later scored on an error. Loomis later singled to right to make it 7-3.
Alex Leis followed with a single to center and an errant throw allowed Loomis and Truman Lokken to score.
In the sixth, Rockow drove in Bounk with a double. Matt Vesperman drove in the final two runs with a double.
Rockow finished the game 3-for-4 with 3 RBI.
Regis trailed in its final six games this season. Its only loss was in May to Saint Croix Falls, a team that finished runner-up in Thursday's Division 3 championship.