State champs! Regis bests Bangor for D4 title

  • Updated
061622 Regis baseball wins D4 championship

Members of the Regis baseball team pose with the WIAA Division 4 championship trophy after beating Bangor 12-3 at Fox Cities Stadium on June 16, 2022.

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - For the first time in 20 years, Eau Claire Regis has won a state baseball championship.

A 5-five run fifth inning helped the Ramblers pull away from the Bangor Cardinals Thursday for a 12-3 win in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 championship.

It's the second title in program history, joining the 2002 team's triumph. Regis finishes its season 23-1.

Bangor scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Regis responded with a 2-run single from Sam Knickerbocker.

The Cardinals re-gained the lead in the second inning, but Regis surged ahead for good in the third inning as Zander Rockow singled home a run and later scored on a throwing error.

In the fifth, Rockow tripled to right center to plate Bounk and later scored on an error. Loomis later singled to right to make it 7-3.

Alex Leis followed with a single to center and an errant throw allowed Loomis and Lokken to score.

In the sixth, Rockow drove in Bounk with a double. Vesperman drove in the final two runs with a double.

Rockow finished the game 3-for-4 with 3 RBI.

