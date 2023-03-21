State Dept. of Administration says town of Washington annexation is "against the public interest"

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration said the protentional annexation of land from the town of Washington into the city of Eau Claire — land also known as Orchard Hills — is not in the public interest.
This comes after the Eau Claire Plan Commission voted Monday night against recommending the city council approve the land annexation.
The land has been the subject of controversy for three years after a developer sought to build more than 100 homes on the former farm field. Residents who live in the area have told News 18 they are concerned about water, traffic, and what this would mean for their town's rural feel.
The city council voted to annex the land, as well as a portion of County owned land, last summer. But the town of Washington sued, saying the annexation was invalid because the County did not consent to its land being annexed.
Now, the city council will vote again on whether or not to annex the land. This time, the city has filed a 'majority property owner petition.' Last time they filed a unanimous approval petition.
The Dept. of Administration said in a letter Tuesday that this annexation is "against the public interest." The department wrote about concerns with the City of Eau Claire's ability to provide sewer and water services to the area.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission was also tasked with whether or not to recommending the city council approve the annexation, but voted 4-4 against making the recommendation.
In a press release, town of Washington officials said they "implore the Eau Claire City Council to adopt these findings and reject the Orchard Hills Annexation at the City’s March 28th meeting."