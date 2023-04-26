Status of construction on future Eau Claire Event District

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's very own event district has big plans in store for the future. The new home of Country Jam has been under construction since last fall, but this summer, it'll be ready for thousands of fans.
At an event in the Pablo center downtown Wednesday, officials shared with us what has been done so far.
"We knew going in that we had not as long of a time line as most people would normally have for this, but we are really excited to say that the team that is working out there has done a fantastic job and we expect to be ready to go in July," said the CEO of Eau Claire Event District, Holly Hedrington.
The event district grounds will be located off County Highway T and 20th avenue. It is expected to be the largest venue in Eau Claire.
Hedrington said they recognized a lack of space at the old grounds and wanted to create a larger one to fulfill the community's needs.
"We really believe this to be the prime venue in the area. This space is absolutely stunning, and when completed can hold more people than any other space in the area. So, we are really excited to bring this into Eau Claire," said Hedrington.
Once the facility is finished, it will include multiple structures such a wedding venue, stages, two campgrounds, and permanent structures for events to be hosted year round.
"We do expect to have a large economic impact on the Eau Claire community. We expect the venue to be in use every weekend for sure," said Hedrington.
Country Jam will be the first event held on the grounds in July and the new Reverb Music Festival will be in August. Other venues will be available starting in September.