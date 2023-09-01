Streak snapped! North beats Memorial for first time since 2008

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time in 14 years, Eau Claire North has won a crosstown football showdown.
North defeated Eau Claire Memorial 14-7 on Friday night at Carson Park on the 60th anniversary of the crosstown rivalry. It's North's first crosstown showdown victory since 2008.
The Huskies got out to a fast start after Peyton McCracken found Brady Jensen in for a touchdown early in the first quarter. They did not score again until late in the first half when Ty Schauf sprinted in for another touchdown. His number was called again to convert a two-point conversion to take a 14-0 lead into halftime.
Memorial showed some fight in the second half thanks to a touchdown pass from Riley Holmberg to Julius Clark, but it was too little too late.
North head coach Matt McGinnis struggling to find words to describe his excitement about the win.
"I'm just so happy for these kids," McGinnis said. "They worked their tails off, they deserve it so much."
Memorial head coach Rob Scott is hoping for a quick rebound from the Old Abes.
"We need to pick up the pieces and we need to do it quick," Scott said. "We need to find a way to get better."
North moves to 2-1 and visits Superior next Friday. Memorial drops to 1-2 and will host New Richmond next Friday.
As part of the rivalry's 60th anniversary celebration, dozens of members of the inaugural teams from 1963 returned to Carson Park for a reunion on Friday. They were included in pregame festivities on the field and held a meet and greet before the game began.