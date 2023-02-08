Strep throat cases up, urgent cares busy in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Strep throat cases in children are up in the U.S. according to the CDC, and at least four local health care facilities are seeing a lot of cases here, too.
Steve Gessert, a nurse practitioner with Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, said they've seen an increase in cases over the last month or two. He said many emergency rooms and urgent care are busy taking care of patients with strep, so a good way to help prevent spreading it is by washing your hands and not sharing personal items like drinking glasses or utensils.
Symptoms include sore throat, fever, body aches, and headaches.
It's important to get treated to avoid further health problems.
"The importance of treating strep throat is that untreated strep can cause major issues including rheumatic fever which can cause heart problems, kidney issues, as well as chronic arthritis symptoms," Gessert said.
He added although there's still a national shortage of Amoxicillin, particularly the oral antibiotic in suspension form to treat strep, Marshfield's pharmacy has been able to meet patient needs by giving a different dose amount or asking other pharmacies for supplies.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals as well as Prevea Health urgent cares have also seen an increase in strep cases.
Full statement from HSHS officials:
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Prevea Health urgent cares and health centers across the region have seen an increase in the number of patients testing positive for strep throat since the start of the year. For more information about strep throat, please visit: https://www.prevea.com/wellness-hub/blog-details/prevea-blog/2022/09/15/strep-throat-in-children