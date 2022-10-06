Strong second half sends Memorial soccer past North

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Liam Junker recorded a hat trick and six second half goals helped the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team beat Eau Claire North 8-0 on Thursday.
The Old Abes swept the season series after winning 7-0 earlier this season.
Abes get the big dub against the cross town rivals the Eau Claire North Huskies tonight!! The lads banged in 8 goals tonight! A hat trick from Liam Junker and goals from all around the team! Great win fellas! Let keep it rollin…. Go Abes! 💜⚽️👊 pic.twitter.com/9AHZjc8N2d— David Kite (@KiteDkite) October 6, 2022
Thursday's game marked the second match of robin play for North and Memorial in the upper division of the Big Rivers Conference.
Memorial will host Hudson High School on Tuesday. North will host River Falls High School.