Strong second half sends Memorial soccer past North

  • Updated
100622 North Memorial boys soccer

Memorial scored six goals in the second half in a 8-0 win over North on Thursday.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Liam Junker recorded a hat trick and six second half goals helped the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team beat Eau Claire North 8-0 on Thursday.

The Old Abes swept the season series after winning 7-0 earlier this season.

Thursday's game marked the second match of robin play for North and Memorial in the upper division of the Big Rivers Conference.

Memorial will host Hudson High School on Tuesday. North will host River Falls High School.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

