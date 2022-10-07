Students are ready for Homecoming weekend at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It’s Homecoming weekend at UW-Eau Claire and students are getting into the Blugold spirit.
The university held several events this week including a medallion hunt, a school spirit contest, and a variety show. But students say the highlight is still the homecoming parade and the football game this weekend.
"I'm going to be going to the parade tomorrow," Josh Hansen, a UW-Eau Claire student, said. "I'm with the UW-Eau Claire Water Ski Team so we're going to be pulling the boat in the parade and getting some hype up for the Water Ski Team and then I'm probably going to go to the football game."
Homecoming weekend also gives families a chance to visit campus and celebrate the festivities together. Baden Schrab, a UWEC student, said his grandma, Carla Oestreich, is visiting for a weekend of family, football, and home cooked food.
"Celebrate with people you love, that’s a good way to celebrate homecoming,” they said.
The Homecoming parade is Saturday at 10 a.m. in downtown Eau Claire. Then the Blugolds take on UW-Whitewater at 1:10 p.m. in Carson Park.