Students at Chippewa Valley Technical College graduate Spring Law Enforcement Academy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many law enforcement departments across the Chippewa Valley will be welcoming new members after a graduation at Chippewa Valley Technical College Wednesday morning.
Friends and family gathered at CVTC for this year's spring law enforcement graduation. Twenty-four students graduated from the academy and will be serving communities all over the Chippewa Valley.
Some have already signed on to work in Jackson and Pierce counties. Others will work right here at home in Eau Claire.
One graduate, Lexi Wold, said she will be serving at the Eau Claire Police Department. She said she chose law enforcement because she grew up in Eau Claire and wanted to give back to the community.
"To be given the opportunity, to be that person to be the face of the community to help others, it really is an honor to put their trust into us," said Wold.
At the graduation, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke to the graduates. The attorney general said these graduates will play a vital role in the community. He also emphasized the importance of knowing about where and who you are serving.
"By truly being a member of the community that you serve, you'll find your work more fulfilling because you know the people whose lives you're making a difference in," said Kaul. "But you'll also be better at the job you are performing."