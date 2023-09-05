Students enjoy free ice-cream thanks to local man

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday evening, Eau Claire students visited the Eau Claire Cheese and Deli for a free sweet treat due to the generosity of one local man.
The first 40 kids to show up at the deli after class were given free ice cream cones.
An employee said a man paid it forward by buying 40 cones Tuesday morning, and adds that this is not the first time he has done so.
"This is something this gentleman does occasionally. He lives in the neighborhood and you know, he just wants to give back to the community. He will come in, buy a couple of ice cream cones, post it somewhere and then the kids will come in and get their free ice cream," said Kristi Thompson.
Employees were unable to share the mystery man's name with us.
But, kids enjoyed flavors like mint chocolate chip, french vanilla, and maple nut.