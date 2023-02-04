Students sing at 31st annual Winterfest show choir competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - High schoolers danced and sang their way to victory on Saturday, as a yearly show choir competition is took place.
Eau Claire Memorial High School is hosting 18 different schools at the 31st Winterfest competition. Schools from Wisconsin and Minnesota compete every year.
Although the high schoolers are competing against other schools, they say they can still support each other.
"It's really fun, they just have a really great energy if you go in the auditorium and watch, the high schoolers are cheering each other on, for all the groups, and they're really supportive even though it's a competition, we're all doing what we love, and we all want each group to do the best that they can do on their journey, so it's a really great atmosphere and very supportive," said Aurora Krajnikonde, choir director at Eau Claire North High School.
In addition to this being a show choir competition, it's also the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Eau Claire Memorial choir program, with the money going towards opportunities and equipment.