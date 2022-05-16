Students, tenants brace for "homeless week"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students who live off-campus are dreading next week. However, it's not because of finals. It's what they call "homeless week."
Students describe the last week of May as "homeless week" because many leases end before the last week of May but new ones do not start until June 1. That leaves many without a place to stay for over a week.
One senior, Allie Dorn, said that's been a big issue for her over the years. She lives permanently in Eau Claire without any family, and for the past two years she's needed to stay in a hotel with her pets and pay for a storage unit on top of that.
"Just the stress levels too, it's a lot," Dorn said. "Having to stay in a hotel, plus I'm still working here. So I'm staying in a hotel and going to work so I can pay for the hotel, and especially being a college student and sometimes struggling to find affordable housing."
She said she easily spends over $1,000 every year during homeless week, and knows several others who suffer financially from that lease gap.
If you have a university email, you can apply for short term housing and stay in a dorm for $16 a night during that week.
But as far as other tenants go, Dorn said she wishes realty companies would work with each other to ensure no one is left stranded.