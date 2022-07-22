Study: PFAS found in soil, water samples from airport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - PFAS have been found at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, but more research needs to be done to find out how much, according to a press release from Charity Zich, the airport director.
Zich said a report will be submitted to the Wisconsin DNR after soil and groundwater sampling on airport property detected PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."
It was a little more than a year ago city officials announced PFAS was found in the city's water supply. And earlier this week, Wisconsin officials announced they filed a lawsuit against a number of corporations in the state for PFAS contamination.
Zich said PFAS are found in FAA mandated firefighting foam at airports.
She said the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport has discontinued using this foam for any purpose other than emergency use.