Stuff the Bus kicks off collecting school supplies for local kids

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A drive to collect school supplies for kids in need kicked off in Eau Claire.
Stuff the Bus is a collaboration between Student Transit and Culvers.
Glue sticks, markers, crayons, and other school supplies can be brought to the Culvers restaurants on Brackett Avenue, Golf Road, or Folsom Street.
Anything you donate will help kids in the Chippewa Valley.
"Bring any of those supplies or any school supplies to our Culvers, and we will on the 22 of August, Student Transit and Culvers will head in the bus, and head to our local schools and drop them off," said Melissa Christenson, Culver's Marketing Manager.
You can donate up until August 21, and if you donate three items or more, you can even get a free medium concrete mixer.