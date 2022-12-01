Sun Country Airlines takes off in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new travel option took off from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport on Thursday, just in time for the holiday season.
Sun Country Airlines celebrated its inaugural flight out of Eau Claire at 1 p.m., starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The flight arrived around Noon from the Twin Cities carrying dozens of passengers, including the airline’s chief revenue officer, Grant Whitney, who helped cut the ribbon before hopping back on the plane for the airline’s first local departure.
“Sun Country has a long history in the upper Midwest, so we know sort-of the community engagement that’s around here, and the welcome we’ve had today from the folks in Eau Claire is amazing," Whitney said. "We’ll be flying regularly to Minneapolis, but we’re really mostly excited about bringing longer-haul services, initially to Fort Meyers in Florida and then to Orlando and later in the year to Las Vegas.”
Sun Country will be flying four times a week to the Twin Cities, and twice a week to a seasonal destination. These flights will be on a Boeing 737, which is much larger than the planes United Airlines was using for daily service, seating 186 passengers. This translates to about 1,100 available seats per week.
Airport Director Charity Zich said some customers expressed disappointment United is no longer offering daily flights, and the airport is sympathetic to those concerns.
“It’s certainly our hope that we have an opportunity at some point to again have daily scheduled service, whether that’s with United Airlines and Sky West as their regional partner, or some other format, we will continue to look for that opportunity for the community,” Zich said.
Leadership at the airport wants the public to be aware that passengers need to arrive two hours prior to a Sun Country departure, to allow for everyone to get through security for these larger flights.