Sun Country allowing passengers to rebook flights ahead of winter storm

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Are you planning to fly in or out of Eau Claire on Wednesday or Thursday? With snow on the way, you may want to think about rescheduling that flight.
Related: A couple of chances of snow/wintry mix with our next winter storm in sight
Sun Country Airlines has a weather waiver activated for this upcoming storm. They say you can rebook your flight into or out of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport if it meets the following conditions:
- Original tickets were purchased prior to January 17, 2023
- Travel was originally for January 18, 2023 and January 19, 2023
- New travel commences by January 26, 2023
- Space is available within the same cabin as the original ticket.
They added tickets need to be rebooked before the original departure time.
If you do need to cancel your flight, Sun County does allow you to retain the full value of your ticket in the form of a voucher. Click here to learn more.