WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Sun Country allowing passengers to rebook flights ahead of winter storm

Sun Country 737
Adam Reed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Are you planning to fly in or out of Eau Claire on Wednesday or Thursday? With snow on the way, you may want to think about rescheduling that flight. 

Sun Country Airlines has a weather waiver activated for this upcoming storm. They say you can rebook your flight into or out of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport if it meets the following conditions:

  • Original tickets were purchased prior to January 17, 2023
  • Travel was originally for January 18, 2023 and January 19, 2023
  • New travel commences by January 26, 2023
  • Space is available within the same cabin as the original ticket.

They added tickets need to be rebooked before the original departure time. 

If you do need to cancel your flight, Sun County does allow you to retain the full value of your ticket in the form of a voucher. Click here to learn more.

