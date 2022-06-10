Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day happening Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Chippewa Off Road Bike Association (CORBA) is hoping to get kids excited about mountain biking this weekend.
The non-profit is hosting "Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day," at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Lowe's Creek County Park.
There will be an obstacle course, trail riding, and snacks, all for free.
"Just fun to get younger kids involved in my opinion as soon as they can because it really fosters a fun, adventurous attitude that just gets them on the trails and interested in being in the woods. Riding their bikes, having fun, being healthy, and getting some exercise,' CORBA member Brandon LaFave said.
The event runs until 2 p.m. all you need is a bike and a helmet to participate.
For more information, visit corbatrails.org/calendar.