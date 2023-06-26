Target settlement proposal would cost thousands for City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At Tuesday's Eau Claire city council meeting, a proposed settlement is on the agenda that could see thousands of dollars sent to Target.
Over the past two years the Target corporation filed litigation against the City of Eau Claire claiming an excessive property tax assessment.
According to city attorney Steve Nick, the city had assessed Target's property value in Eau Claire at $12.7 million. However, the Target corporation's appraisal was nearly half that number.
If approved, the settlement will see $25,000 refunded to Target.
"To put it into perspective, Target pays over $250,000 in taxes every year. So in terms of refund versus taxes, it's about a 2% reduction," said Nick.
Also in the settlement is an agreement to a $12 million property tax appraisal for Target in 2023 as well as prohibiting Target from filing litigation over property tax valuation for the next two years.
According to Nick, the main goal of settling was sending a message that large businesses must pay a fair amount of taxes.