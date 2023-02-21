'Taste of the Valley' will not be happening this year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A chance to sample food from area restaurants and vendors while supporting a good cause will not happen this year.
The Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club said Taste of the Valley won't take place due to what it "both planning and sponsorship resources unable to support the event."
Taste of the Valley returned to Phoenix Park last June, after a two-year hiatus. Proceeds were used to help eradicate hunger in the Chippewa Valley.
The club said it will shift focus to finding sponsors for their annual Thanksgiving dinner drive.
They say they will continue to evaluate whether it's feasible to bring back Taste of the Valley next year.