Tattoo artist who designed recovery ribbon opening new shop in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The tattoo artist who designed a viral symbol for recovery is opening up a new shop in Eau Claire.
In 2019, tattoo artist Deamon Boettcher got a request for a new design.
"I was asked by a client to design a symbol to symbolize themselves in their struggles of overcoming addiction," Boettcher said. "That's a tall order, my mind went a million places, what does that mean, what can I design something that symbolizes something so powerful."
Boettcher found ribbons meant to raise awareness for addiction, but he wanted something more.
"There was nothing that's symbolizing an action," he said. "An awareness ribbon is that, it's awareness. This ribbon is an achievement ribbon it shows an action. That's why its got a broken chain on it, which is its main point, so it shows that you broke the chain of addiction."
Then Boettcher's design blew up overnight.
"It was something I created at first just for one person and then the impact it had was global within 24 hours I was getting phone calls from England, and Australia, and Florida asking if they could use the ribbon," he said.
Boettcher was living in Merrill, Wisconsin at the time. Now he and his family are moving to Eau Claire and opening a new shop, Inked Horizons on the corner of Third Street and Vine Street. He said he hopes the cause behind the recovery ribbon connects with the community.
"The biggest thing with the ribbon is that if you have it and you notice somebody else, at a restaurant or a bar or wherever you are and notice somebody else that has it, it's like an instant connection," Boettcher said. "So what I'm hoping to do here is to extend upon that, create a larger connection, and bring more of the community together."
Boettcher has kept the design of the recovery ribbon free for other artists to use and charges clients $50 to get it themselves. It has grown to represent "breaking the chain" of other situations, including abuse and self harm, in addition to drug addiction.
"I just hope to develop a base here, become a foothold and part of the Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls community and have a good foundation for my family," Boettcher said.
Inked Horizons tattoo shop is set to open Friday, June 2. Boettcher is already taking appointments and consultations.