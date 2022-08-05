"Tattoos right now are booming" local artists booked out for months with growing popularity of tattoos

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - All around the area the wait time to get a tattoo is very long, sometimes even up to a year out.
"We usually book out six to eight months ahead, and then it's just a long wait," said Holly Stroschein, owner and artist at Riverside Tattoo.
"This town is just really good for tattoos," said Jonah Lemke, owner and artist at Wintership Tattoo. "And I would say there's more people that want tattoos than there is tattoo artists."
"At one point, I was booked out for two years at a time, which is cool, but it's very hard for people to plan their life out and our life two years in advance," said Aaron Krueger, owner and artist at the Krueger Tattoo Studio. "So, we closed the books and kind of reshaped how we do things, where now we just open the books two months at a time."
This not only affects the clients, but sometimes even the tattoo artist.
"For us personally, we had to work around the fact that we didn't have off for our own son's high school graduation, so we had to shift our schedule around because that's a main life event that you can't miss," said Krueger
Part of the reason for these long waits is because of the increasing demand and popularity of tattoos.
"We live in a college town, and tattoos right now are booming," said Lemke.
"In the '80s growing up I didn't see them as much, in the '90s I see them a little bit more, the 2000s and everything, you just see them more and more and more and they're more acceptable as the generations shift," Lemke said.
"They're more widely accepted in the workplace so that kind of opens up a lot of opportunity for people to get them when once before they maybe couldn't," said Stroschein.
Although tattoos up the sleeve are really popular, smaller tattoos are still in-style, which is why one artist at Wintership tattoo has one day a week without reservations.
"One of the biggest things that we do in this town is, the highest demand is just small little sketchy ones, just little words, little cutesie things, butterflies, stuff like that, and probably a big percentage of it is college girls in this town, and so that is what we are doing on walk-in Wednesdays, mostly just caters to them," said Lemke.
Another piece of advice, if you want to get a tattoo, think about when you should get it. For example, if you get a tattoo in the summer, you can't get it wet for two weeks, which means no swimming.
So, if you want a tattoo this winter, book now.