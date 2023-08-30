Teachers and seniors prepare freshmen for first day of high school

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Incoming freshmen at both North and Memorial High Schools in Eau Claire got ready for the first day of school Wednesday with the help of teachers and seniors.
Festivities kicked off right away at Memorial with a pep rally for the roughly 380 incoming students. Then, senior leaders broke them off into groups, giving tours of the school and tips on navigating high school. The senior volunteers called themselves the Link Crew and planned the entire day's activities.
Teacher Erin Layde said it was just as helpful for the seniors as it was for the freshmen.
"Because it takes a lot of courage to grab a group by themselves, we give them a lot of responsibility, they go alone in a classroom with their group and they have to go through all these things a teacher would do and it's a lot of responsibility," Layde said. "I think when you instill that into the students it pays off. "
Senior Hadly Skaw decided to join the Link Crew to give freshmen an experience she never had.
"Our freshman year, it was COVID so we didn't really have a Link experience," Skaw said. "So I kind of wanted to give back and kind of make this experience better."
After a tour of the school and some lunch, freshmen then navigated their way through their class schedule to meet their teachers.
One teacher said the best part was seeing the freshmen arrive nervous — but by the end of the day — walking around their new school confidently.