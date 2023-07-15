Teammates, friends run Water Street Mile in honor of UW-Stout student

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Over 100 runners closed down Water Street in Eau Claire Saturday morning, but for a group of students from across the area it was much more than a run.
Friends and teammates ran in the Water Street Mile in honor of UW-Stout cross country and track athlete Lance Pfrimmer, who died in a drowning accident in Marathon County on July 8. Pfrimmer was 19 years old, from Rochester, and just finished his sophomore year at UW-Stout.
The Water Street run raises money for the L. E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire; this year it was also a chance for UW-Stout teammates to remember their friend.
"Lance was very talented at the middle distance and distance races like the mile so it's very good way to honor him today," said Eric Neuwirth, who was friends with Pfrimmer.
The students made shirts to honor Pfrimmer while they ran. The message: "Live like Lance."
"The thing we really want people to get out of it is just make every moment exciting," said Pfrimmer's friend Sydney Reisner. "He made everything exciting whether it was just the two of you, whether it was a room full of people, he knew how to make you smile. So just make people smile, make the most of what you have."
Reisner and Neuwirth are both UW-Stout students and were track and cross country teammates with Pfrimmer.
Donations are being accepted for a scholarship in Pfrimmer's name through the Rochester Running Club. Click here for Pfrimmer's obituary and how to donate.