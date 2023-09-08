Tee It Up for the Troops holds golfing fundraiser for veterans

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Community members grabbed their golf clubs on Friday to hit the fairway to raise money for disabled and military veterans.
Tee It Up for the Troops held their its annual fundraiser event at Hickory Hills Golf Course.
The event is held every year the Friday before the anniversary of the September 11th attacks. The goal of the event was to raise money for the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home.
When people were not teeing off — they could bid on raffle items in the clubhouse. Event organizer Joe McNallan said it is impactful because it supports our military members.
"It means a lot to us that we can help our disabled vets and our veterans. I have a son-in-law that is a disabled vet, my dad is a vet, my brother-in-law is a vet so to give back to them people for what they've done for our country is priceless," he said.
McNallan said half of the money raised will go to the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home. The other half will go to Tee It Up for the Troops.
McNallan said 33 groups are participating this year which is most in the fundraiser's history. He is hoping to raise $20,000.
If you want to support the fundraiser you can donate to the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home here. You can learn more about Tee It Up for the Troops here.