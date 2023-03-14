Teenage vaping decreasing in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We're learning more about why vaping among teenagers is declining in Eau Claire county according to the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
The survey is a health and wellness tool administered to high school students around the country every other year.
The 2021 study found Eau Claire county students who vaped in the last 30 days dropped from 18% to 12% compared to 2019.
The study also found students in the county who tried vaping at least once is down from 39% to 26% in the same timeframe.
Local health officials did not give a specific reason for the decline. But did say the pandemic was a factor according to Alison Harder from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
"So it's hard to say exactly why these numbers are lower. We suspect the pandemic did have an impact on these numbers. We know that during the pandemic teens and youth in Eau Claire County were home a little bit more and they were less likely to be out with their friends so we think that had an impact on the numbers," she said.
Harder said the decreasing numbers in the county are similar to national trends. You can find local vaping awareness resources at: getinvolved asap.com.