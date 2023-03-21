Teens create “disaster pieces” at library art class

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was the best of the worst Tuesday at the Eau Claire Public Library.
Teenagers got to participate in a "disaster art class" where participants have the goal of creating the worst possible art piece.
Teens used an array of materials including paint, pipe cleaners and hot glue guns.
Each teen had 45 minutes to work on their piece. The only rules for the activity were to be creative and try your best, or should we say worst.
After they worked on their project, they were judged in three categories.
The categories were excellence in awkwardness, least best, and the pom-pom award. After the awards were given, students got to take their artwork home as a memento for their worst work.