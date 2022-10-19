"The answer certainly isn’t less funding" Open letter to county board on mental health services

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In an open letter addressed to the Eau Claire County Board, an Altoona resident expressed her concerns about the potential cutting of funding to mental health-related services.
Renee Sommer is a certified peer support specialist and founder of At the Roots LLC in Altoona.
It's her job to support those who struggle with mental health or substance abuse, but she said the proposed amendments to the recommended 2023 Eau Claire County Budget would hurt vulnerable residents.
"To have the board even consider cutting services from people who need it blows my mind," Sommer said.
On Monday, the county's finance and budget committee passed amendments to funding that will be forwarded to the county board for discussion and deliberation.
These amendments include eliminating 4.5 new full-time employees in the Department of Human Services Crisis Program, eliminating full-time positions in DHS to the tune of $250,000, eliminating $110,000 in DHS contracted services, and eliminating the creation of a culture and relationships coordinator.
"So if there's less people to act as supervisors or support for the people coming in and utilizing these services, it's going to take longer for them to get through the intake process and begin receiving services, and it's going to make it easier for mistakes to happen," Sommer said.
DHS Director Diane Cable said she did not propose these amendments, and saud reducing services is not in the best interest of the community.
"It is very critical that we have the infrastructure and the staffing to be able to be responsive to the needs of the individuals in our community. So, if you're asking me if I support right now those current amendments, I don't support them," Cable said.
In her open letter, Sommer also referred to the 2021 Eau Claire County Community Health Assessment.
"I'm surprised it's even a conversation that we're having given that Eau Claire residents had identified mental health and substance use issues were top priority in Eau Claire," Sommer said.
Overall, she hopes her open letter makes the county board think before they vote.
"I hope it holds the board accountable," Sommer said. "And I hope it reminds them this is real people we're talking about. This is not a budget line issue. This is people."
Click/tap here to read Sommer's open letter.
DHS officials said there will be a public hearing on the budget on Tuesday, November 1. Budget adoption is expected to take place November 1-2.