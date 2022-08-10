The Blugold Marching Band is returning to town

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The sound of snare drum tapping and trumpets playing will soon echo across UW-Eau Claire as the Blugold Marching Band begins their practice next week.
The drumline, color guard, and dancers will gather this Monday, the 15th, while the rest of the band will come in on the 22nd.
The band will consist of 460 people this year, the most since the pandemic began. Before the pandemic hit, the BMB had 470 members.
"We're actually back," said Randy Dickerson, director of the BMB. "I feel like this is the first year since the pandemic struck that we're back to full force."
This year, the band will be playing a set including songs such as "Skyfall" from Adele, "Good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo and three Lil' Nas X songs at all six Blugold home football games, along with some other performances around the Midwest.
The BMB will also be the entertainment on a cruise ship going from Miami, through the Panama canal and ending in Los Angeles. It's their first international trip since the pandemic hit.