The Brewing Projekt hosts local artists, bakers at vendor market

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People could grab a beer and shop local on Sunday at The Brewing Projekt's Artisan Market.
The brewery in downtown Eau Claire hosted local artists, bakers, and craft-makers from across the area for an indoor market.
Shoppers could visit the different vendor stands selling paintings, jewelry, candles, and other handmade products inside The Brewing Projekt taproom.
Logan Carpenter, taproom manager at The Brewing Projekt, said the market is a great way for people to buy from small businesses and discover new products, and that it is just one way the company supports local artists.
"We host additional events throughout the month. We’ve had several big events throughout the summer with Volume One and the jazz fest that we had," Carpenter said. "So, supporting local artists and local groups is a huge part of our business.”
The Brewing Projekt will host two more vendor markets in November and two in December for the holiday shopping season. Click here for information about future events.