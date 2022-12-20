The calm between the storms: Highway department prepares for impending snowstorm

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the Chippewa Valley braces for another round of snowstorms, the Eau Claire County Highway Department gives an update on preparations. Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said the county is in good shape overall.
“State roads are dry -- good, passable conditions," Johnson said. "County roads are widened out.” He added there are a few roads that still need some attention as of Tuesday morning, like the west end of Clairemont Avenue and some portions of U.S. Highway 12.
The highway department is short-handed right now -- with six vacant jobs they are still seeking to fill -- but Johnson said the department is ready for another round of snow. Mother nature gave crews just enough of a break to regroup.
“It was a very challenging storm event we just went through. We exhausted all our resources by Saturday afternoon," Johnson said. "We had been through several shifts, 18-hour shifts, where they were exhausted. Thankfully, the weather let up at that point on Saturday, and we were able to make it through.”
Challenges like illness or trucks breaking down could cause delays in service to some areas. Johnson encouraged county residents to check in on the department's website and social media feeds for updates on service delays. The highway department typically posts updates about every eight hours.
It’s also important to relay any information about downed trees or other road obstructions to the county communications center at 715-839-4972.