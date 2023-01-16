The Chippewa Valley celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQ0W) - On Monday, dozens were at the Pablo Center in downtown Eau Claire celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy with an event hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The lineup included a range of speakers and musicians, such as Irie Sol, Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld, and UW-Eau Claire professor and interim EDI director Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton.
"Eau Claire is a leader not just in the state of Wisconsin but in the country," Ducksworth-Lawton said, adding that Eau Claire has roots in the Civil Rights Movement. "It's important for Eau Claire to talk about, celebrate, and institutionalize the ideas and philosophies of Dr. Martin Luther King to lead us into the 21st century."
The event is available to join via livestream here until 8 p.m. Monday.