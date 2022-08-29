The Classic Garage diner closing its doors for good

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After six years of serving up burgers, fries and shakes, The Classic Garage is officially closed for good.
The popular 50s-themed diner in downtown Eau Claire's Cannery District was known for its hand-cut fries, vintage ambience and classic car shows. Owner Rick Payton said that's appropriate, as the space has always been used for the automotive industry.
The building operated as a Pure Oil gas station in 1958, and was eventually used as an auto repair shop, before Payton bought and renovated the space in 2015 to become The Classic Garage.
"It was just a lot of fun," Payton said. "We really enjoyed the buildout, and when we first opened it was insane. We had lines around the door, it was crazy, crazy, crazy. We've had a really, really good run, and it's just a a combination of events. I think anybody that's going out to dine at a restaurant, you should be thankful they're there."
He said the pandemic took its toll on the restaurant industry, and the Garage is no exception. He faced staffing shortages and rising food costs, and made the decision to retire.
He said he's sold much of the restaurant's equipment to other local eateries, but is still selling a few "big ticket items" such as a commercial hood system, a freezer and prep table.
Payton said he is grateful to the Eau Claire community for supporting his business over the years.