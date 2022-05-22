 Skip to main content
The Community Table re-opening in-person dining after two years of to-go meals only

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After years of only being able to offer to-go meals, The Community Table (TCT) in Eau Claire is re-opening their in-person dining room.

The dining room closed in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, but they are set to re-open in-person dining to the community on June 1, with enhanced COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection standards. TCT has continued to serve to-go meals to people daily since the pandemic began, but now they will once again be able to sit down together.

"We sit down and break bread as a community," said Segdrick Farley, a TCT on-site coordinator. "Sit down and break bread together. I'm looking forward to it. One of the things you miss, you look forward to, is sitting down and talking. That's how you relate to people."

In addition to concerns about spreading COVID, TCT had been using the dining room as storage for extra donations, but the space is now ready to be used for dining again. To-go meals will also still be available as an option.

Community members can get a hot meal at TCT daily. They serve from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:00 p.m. -6:15 pm on Tuesday and Friday and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

