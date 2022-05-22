The Community Table re-opening in-person dining after two years of to-go meals only

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...along and north of a line from Long Prairie to Taylors Falls in Minnesota and St. Croix Falls to Eau Claire in Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&