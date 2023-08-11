The day Eau Claire got together for a picnic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Imagine a day where Eau Claire closes down because everyone is invited to Carson Park for a picnic. With a population nearing 70,000 it seems unlikely now, but on an August day in 1915 that's exactly what happened.
In 1914, Horseshoe Island (also called Shaws Island, or Half Moon Lake Island Park), was given to the city of Eau Claire by the heirs of William Carson, who wanted it renamed Carson Park. There was a lot of potential for this land to rival Chippewa Falls' Irvine Park. The next summer, a picnic committee was formed to plan a celebration of the land opening to the public.
The Eau Claire Leader Telegram reported on August 11, 1915, that there was going to be an "All Eau Claire" picnic at the new park that day, and all "stores and barber shops" would be closing at 1 p.m. for the event.
The article specified the exciting things people would experience at the picnic, some of which sound familiar, and others not so much. Activities would include volleyball, baseball, "graceful" jump rope, a pie eating contest, a "cracker and whistling contest", and "three deep tag."
There were also multiple automobile contests, among other things featuring a peanut race. Here, motorists would drive a course with a teaspoon in their mouth and a peanut on the teaspoon. Any contestant who dropped their peanut was eliminated. Also, there was an automobile race that would require driving cars around the bases of the Carson Park baseball diamond as fast as they could.
Ther newspaper described driving onto the park a challenge, and so the majority of people who attended got there by boat, something that made the day all the more charming.
The next day, another Leader Telegram article recapped the event, calling it a “happy day spent in informal manner" and “no accident mars delightful occasion on land or water.” The headline noted "many thousands" had attended the picnic.
“The great park is one of nature’s beauty spots, to which man has as yet added little thereto. The potentialities are unbounded and as though in dreams one and all can see glimpses of what the future is to bring," the author wrote.
The parks namesake William Carson came to western Wisconsin in the late 1830's, according to his obituary published in January 1898 — the headline for which was "Death Ends All. Long and Useful Life of Wm. Carson Closed by the Common Destiny.”
Carson, from Canada, moved to Eau Galle and purchased interest in a sawmill, his obituary said. He lived there until 1874 when he moved to Eau Claire, becoming the principal owner of the Valley Lumber Company, among numerous other jobs.
Carson did not leave a will behind when he passed away, which opened the door for some dispute over his estate, according to newspaper articles at the time. The estate was settled in August 1889, with his children named his heirs.
The Chippewa Valley Museum says on their website that prior to 1915, the peninsula was used for recreation, lumber, and after a smallpox outbreak it was the site for a hospital. In 1873, the hospital burned and the idea of using the land as a park slowly resurfaced.
According to the Chippewa Valley Museum, his heirs purchased Horseshoe Island from the Daniel Shaw Lumber Company and then donated it to the city. It was not an entirely new idea for the time: Lumber barron John S. Owen had donated land for what would become Owen Park on New Years Eve 1913.
As charming as the boat ride across the lake may have been, in 1916 construction of a footbridge began. In 1933, the causeway replaced the footbridge to allow vehicles to enter the park. In 1934, the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum opened where the present-day railroad depot sits, and in 1935 the Great Depression New Deal program would give funds for the construction of a baseball and football stadium.