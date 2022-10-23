The Eau Claire Curling Club holds Learn to Curl event for All Ages

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- People of all ages could learn a new sport with the Eau Claire Curling Club.
The "Learn to Curl" event gave anyone the chance to learn curling. On Sunday, members of the Eau Claire Curling Club explained the rules and taught the basics of how to play the game before participants tried it out for themselves.
Eric Rykal, a Curling Club member, said curling is a sport for all ages and abilities. He said the Curling Club has grown a lot over the past few years in Eau Claire and across the country.
"Just in general, around the entire country, curling clubs are being built and membership at existing clubs are overflowing," Rykal said. "The same thing is happening here. We have a huge interest, especially this year."
Rykal said around 60 people were signed up to attend the "Learn to Curl" event and that many more were interested in the sport after this year's Winter Olympics.
The Eau Claire Curling Club holds several "Learn to Curl" events throughout the year as well as weekly leagues. Click here for more information.