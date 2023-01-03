 Skip to main content
The Metro misses reopening deadline, set to lose sought-after liquor license

  • Updated
  • 0
The Metro winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The downtown event venue The Metro had until January 3 to reopen or lose its Class B combination liquor license. While this deadline will not be met, owners tell News 18 they do plan to reopen. 

The Metro closed shortly before the pandemic began due to a kitchen fire and haven't opened its doors since. In that time the business held onto its Class B combination liquor license, which allows the sale of hard alcohol at its bar.

In Eau Claire, these licenses are highly sought-after as there are only 82 that can be given out. 

The Eau Claire city attorney's office called the license "abandoned" back in May. Typically, a business is only allowed to be closed for 90 days before the liquor license can be revoked.

This spring, the city attorney's office and Metro owners came up with a memorandum of understanding that the establishment would re-open by January 3.

News 18 reached out to the city attorney's office Tuesday, and learned The Metro is now planning to forfeit the license — an outcome owners are not in favor of. 

"As it stands we are not in favor of the forfeiture. The arbitrary date was instructed to us. We requested an additional 30-45 days to finalize the completion of the project that we have already invested almost a million dollars into."

"As with all construction currently outside delays are very common. Our goal has been for the last 20 plus years to bring music and arts to this community and we still have plans to proceed with our plans even if the city attorney's office does not want to work with businesses," said Gale Haas in an email to News 18. 

The owners of The Metro also own The Plus, which did re-open before the deadline and retained its license.

