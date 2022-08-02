"The most fun part of our job" National Night Out celebrated in Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Tuesday night was the nation wide annual event National Night Out — a chance for people to engage with law enforcement in setting that is fun and relaxed.
In Eau Claire, the event was held in Carson Park with music, food, and games. Officers said the event is made to bring communities closer to the law enforcement officers that protect them.
In Chippewa Falls, the event was held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Chippewa Falls Patrol Officer Joan Lawcewicz said the event is a great opportunity to have a good time with first responders.
"I think anybody in law enforcement, first responders, fire department, EMS, probably one of the most fun parts of our jobs are events like this," she said. "It allows us to have contact with the community in a really public and positive atmosphere, and is probably the most fun part of our jobs."
Admission at both events were free, and went on until the early evening.