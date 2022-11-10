The Ottawa House has officially been torn down

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A building considered a historic landmark in Eau Claire was torn down Thursday morning.
The Ottawa House was constructed in 1882 and was unique for its "false front" design. It was built following a fire that destroyed much of the Water Street business district, an area full of saloons and rooming houses that catered to the lumbermill workers and steamboat passengers of the time.
An 1882 newspaper article in the Eau Claire News said the "general feeling was that the demands of trade were such that rebuilding of the burned district was a public necessity."
More recently, the building was purchased by Investment Realty, but after an architect inspected the building, it was determined there were major structural deficiencies including foundation, wall, and joist problems.
In September, the Landmark Commission approved an application to raze the 140-year-old building at 602 Water Street.
"Whenever we lose a structure that represents our early days in the city, that's a loss," said Eau Claire senior planner Ned Noel in a September interview with News 18. "That's not ideal, but we also understand that properties need to be reinvested in. They need to be safe buildings for occupants as well. And so this building with the structural issues and wall issues, there's just a lot of deficiencies."
The city council approved the site plan for the new the building at their meeting on Tuesday, and on Thursday the old structure was torn down. The plan by Investment Realty is to build an apartment building in its place.