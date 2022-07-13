Theft charge against Helping Hands For Our Children founder dismissed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Theft charges against the founder of an Eau Claire charity have been dismissed.
Shauna Hanson, who founded Helping Hands For Our Children was charged with theft by false representation in October of 2020. Investigators said she deposited about $63,000 in donations into her personal account.
That charged was amended last year to a misdemeanor charge, and on Wednesday Judge Emily Long dismissed the case on a prosecutor's motion.
In a statement posted on the charity's Facebook page, which is now called "Helping Hands For Our Children of the Chippewa Valley" Jane Fisher of the charity's board of directors said they had 100% confidence in Hanson's innocence and knew this would be the end result.
She said the charity will continue to focus on what they do best, taking what people no longer need and providing it to people who do.