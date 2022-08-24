They were good athletes: Memories from Memorial's 1961-62 school year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sitting in his office, Ron Poquette paged through a scrapbook full of newspaper clippings Wednesday morning.
He pointed out familiar faces in photographs, and recalled memorable moments on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond.
The Senior Partner of Poquette, Donnellan & Schlewitz Law was a senior in 1962, when Eau Claire Memorial High School completed a dominant run in all three sports.
Eau Claire won its second straight Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association baseball championship in the spring, finished runner-up in boys basketball a few months prior, and went undefeated in football in the fall of 1961.
"We didn't think we were that great," said Poquette, who was a starter on all three teams. "There were some really great ball players we played against."
Poquette did not want to speak on camera, but shared story after story about his teammates and playing career, which included stops at Parsons College in Iowa and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Memorial won 50 games across the three sports in 1961-62. According to one of the many Leader-Telegram articles Poquette paged through, the Old Abes combined for a 50-4 record.
Poquette was a halfback on the football team, starting guard on the basketball team and pitcher on the baseball team.
Dick Hanson also started in all three sports. He was an all-state quarterback, a starting guard on the basketball team and shortstop on the baseball team. He later teamed up with Poquette to win a 4x400 relay title at the prestigious Drake Relays in Des Moines.
Steve Elliott and Erik Kleven were starters on two of the Memorial teams. Stan Johnson was an excellent basketball player.
Like many successful Eau Claire teams, Poquette said most of the roster grew up playing together at the YMCA and in the Babe Ruth League.
For the 1961 season, Memorial went 8-0 in football under head coach Cy Berg.
Poquette said the only time the team trailed at halftime was against Chippewa Falls.
After a stern halftime speech from Berg, the Old Abes responded by taking the opening kick of the second half back for a score.
Eau Claire opened a second high school, Eau Claire North, in the fall of 1962. Since then, Memorial was won 12 championships and North has won five. Nine titles, including 1962's baseball championship, happened before the split.