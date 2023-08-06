Third Ward Neighborhood Association hosts home tour

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People were admiring older homes in the Third Ward on Sunday as the neighborhood association held their first ever architecture tour.
The Third Ward neighborhood of Eau Claire is one of the oldest parts of the city, with around 1,300 houses, about 200 of which are over 100 years old.
"The diversity in the Third Ward represents, the houses represent people who were very much in the wealthy income categories of that lumber era, and then also the workers," said Sharon Hildebrand of the Third Ward Neighborhood Association.
On Sunday, nearly 150 people took a walking tour of some of the homes in the area.
"We chose ten different homes today based on architectural style and their significance also," said Hildebrand. "Some of the homes are local landmarks, many of them are on the state register, as is the third ward historical district as well."
The tour didn't just highlight the style of the homes, but also who lived in them in the past. Some of the homes had influential owners, like Joseph C. Baird, the first radiologist in Eau Claire, and Delos Moon Jr., who was the founder of the Northwestern Lumber Company of Eau Claire.
"I did some research on the house, a lot of research, actually," said Laurie Norstedt, a homeowner in the Third Ward. "I thought I knew some things because I knew the people, but I learned more about them through the University archives, through the Chippewa Valley museum, and through clippings that the Leader-Telegram had."
The association reminded those in attendance that someday the current owners will be part of the houses' legacy as well.
"My husband and I bought this house in 1976, and we've now become one of the longer-term owners of it," said Norstedt.
Members of the Third Ward Neighborhood Association said they would like to host the tour again next year.