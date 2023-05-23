'This is by far the worse we have ever seen it': Illegal dumping, theft reported at Chippewa Falls Senior Center

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Theft and illegal dumping has been happening at the Chippewa Falls Senior Center and local police and the community are stepping up to help.
"This is by the far the worst we have ever seen it," said Angie Walker, director of Chippewa Falls Senior Center.
Every year, the Chippewa Falls Senior Center holds a scrap fundraiser that runs from April until November to help fund operations. This past week though, bins were not filled with any scrap but tons of people's trash.
"Couches and futons and suitcases and it was just everybody's junk," said Walker.
With bins full of non-scrapable items, the center is left to pay hundreds of dollars to get rid of the junk and thousands of dollars to buy security equipment.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department caught wind of people taking advantage on the center.
"They reacted the same way I did," said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm. "They're outraged that this would happen to an agency that's dedicated to serving our seniors. Especially a donation drive. I mean come on."
Police say some people were also stealing the donated scrap metal.
In response, Chippewa Falls Police took to Facebook to alert the public, and let the culprits know.. they will be increasing their police presence.
After the post, Walker said that the community turned things around.
"So many people commented and really felt disappointed in people who thought they could do this to the senior center," said Walker. "But at the same token gave us their support."
And that support was not just through comments but also through donations of hundreds of dollars.
"This negative that people thought that they could control turned into the greatest positive with this community," said Walker.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department said if you see any illegal dumping or theft at the center to call their non emergency line (715) 723 - 4424 or Chippewa County Crime Stoppers at (715) 944- 3949.