"This is nothing more than a speculative, hypothetical fear" ECASD asks lawsuit be dismissed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District is responding to a lawsuit filed by a group of parents over the districts gender identity policy.
The school district and school board have filed a motion in federal court asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.
As we reported in September, the parental lawsuit stems from school district guidelines regarding gender identity. Teachers and staff were instructed that parents are not entitled to know their kids' identities, and that the knowledge must be earned.
The parents called it "a blatant violation of their constitutional rights."
In the school districts motion, it claims none of those parents have children affected by the policy, so they cannot file suit under the law.
"Plaintiff rests completely on the speculative claim that at some unknown point in the future, one of its members’ children might seek out the District without their knowledge to address transgender issues or gender nonconformity and specifically ask the District to not notify their parent. This is nothing more than a speculative, hypothetical fear, one that has no indication of ever coming to fruition," the motion states.
The motion also said the law states that a parents right to control a child's upbringing and education is not absolute.
The district also said its position is in line with a court ruling that the district has a legitimate interest in fostering inclusive and welcoming environments that are free from discrimination, harassment, and bullying regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.