Thousands expected to attend weekend soccer tournament in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire United Soccer Tournament is this weekend in Eau Claire.
Starting Friday there will be 120 teams competing for hardware at Bollinger Fields. The competition is diverse with teams from all over Wisconsin and the Minneapolis metro attending.
Tournament Director Doug Morosky said the importance of the tournament goes beyond the field. He said visiting teams get a feel for the city when they are not playing.
"We've got multiple food trucks that come so a lot of people are enjoying different food and different attractions that the city has to offer when they're down between games," he said.
The tournament goes until Sunday afternoon. Officials estimate more than 5,000 people will be in town for the tournament.