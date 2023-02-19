 Skip to main content
Thousands visit Home and Garden Show

  • Updated
  • 0
home and garden show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thousands came out to the Home and Garden Show on Sunday..

People were able to shop with 120 vendors who came to show off their products.

Vendors included builders, remodelers, electricians, and even chiropractors.

There were also businesses that specialize in areas such as heating and cooling, entertainment, and lawn care.

"This year's home and garden show has been fantastic," said Christina Thrun, executive officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. "The weather has been perfect, we haven't had to deal with snow or rain or ice, the temperatures are perfect for people, it's not too cold, so everybody wants to come on out. People are starting to think about spring, cause we've had a little bit of warmer weather, starting to work on those next home projects."

There was also a kids area, with balloon animals, face painting, and birdhouse crafting.

Thrun said that this is a good way for the public to connect to businesses that could help their homes.

