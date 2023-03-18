Thousands visit Wisconsin Sports Show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Several thousand people are expected to attend the Wisconsin Sports show, which had its kickoff on Friday.
"With the Sports Show, I try to do this one every year, it's a lot of fun, it's stuff I like and enjoy, and it's the kind of people I like to talk to," said Mark McFarlane, a vendor representing Midwest Manufacturing.
This show is known for its wide array of vendors. On Saturday, there were over 150.
"They have a variety of vendors, anywhere from selling peanuts to selling boats, RVs, things like that," said Gerald Geishart, an agent for North Central Real Estate. "Fishing equipment, guns, so forth."
"Well, it's a great time of the year to get ready for any spring sports, your fishing, your hunting," McFarlane said. "They have great other products also, the sports show is a one-stop shop really. Instead of having to go online and maybe like what you see, maybe don't know what you're seeing, here you can pick it up, you can play with it, you can hold it, maybe that one is the fishing pole you like, maybe it's not."
People said they were able to find products that fit their individual needs. Some of the vendors said this show is their favorite of the year.
The Sports Show continues Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.