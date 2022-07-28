Three cousins enjoy Junior Police Academy in Eau Claire together

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is hosting a Junior Police Academy (JPA) this week, and dozens of young people from grades 6-12 are getting a look behind the scenes at what it really means to serve in law enforcement.
Among the students are twin brother and sister Bennett and Gemma Gardow. Their cousin Adam Bembnister serves as a school resource officer at North High School.
The twins don’t seem to agree on much, but they both said they have learned a lot at the JPA.
“There’s some serious aspects, but there are also some fun aspects," Bembnister said. "We want to make it relatable. Something that the kids can understand and enjoy and appreciate.”
Bembnister added that the JPA is designed so there’s something for everyone.
“The K-9s is something that everyone definitely enjoys. The body-cameras have been very interesting. The kids have really enjoyed those too, because they see a lot of different aspects and this is stuff that is happening in their own communities as well.”
So what are his cousins taking away from the experience?
“A lot of things," Bennett said. "I learned about how to do a traffic stop and how that works. I learned about the SWAT teams and how the sniper works.”
“They made up a crime scene and they set it up in the break room, and then there was a bunch of different people in the crime," Gemma explained. "There was a photographer, the investigators and the cleanup crew. And I was a photographer, and it was very cool.”
The ECPD said they try to hold two JPAs per summer. This JPA runs from July 25-29, with graduation on Friday.