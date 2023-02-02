 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill valuess as
low as 35 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Thursday's local scores

  • Updated
  • 0
020223 Mondovi/Eleva-Strum Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling
Nickalas Tabbert

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school gymnastics

Big Rivers Conference triangular hosted by Eau Claire Co-op

1. Eau Claire Co-op, 132.8

2. Hudson, 131.150

3. Rice Lake, 115.250

High school wrestling

Mondovi/Eleva-Strum 38, Spring Valley/Elmwood 30 - first wrestling event at Eleva-Strum in decades

Independence/Gilmanton 48, Blair-Taylor 25

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 63, Rice Lake 51

Menomonie 71, Eau Claire North 62

River Falls 72, New Richmond 58

Dairyland Conference

Alma/Pepin 58, Independence 36

Girls high school basketball

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 51, Regis 50 - Macks clinch share of Western Cloverbelt title (first in school history)

Cadott 67, Bloomer 51

Fall Creek 63, Thorp 28

Osseo-Fairchild 63, Stanley-Boyd 42

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Independence 36

Lincoln 53, Alma/Pepin 29

Melrose-Mindoro 77, Whitehall 74

Blair-Taylor 83, Eleva-Strum 16

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Durand-Arkansaw 60, Elmwood/Plum City 19

Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 20

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 53, Prescott 47

Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 32

Boys high school hockey

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Eau Claire North 0

Chippewa Falls 2, Menomonie 1 (double overtime) - Bowe (CHI): game-winning goal

New Richmond 5, Hudson 3

River Falls 5, Rice Lake 3

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you