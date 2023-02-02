(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school gymnastics
Big Rivers Conference triangular hosted by Eau Claire Co-op
1. Eau Claire Co-op, 132.8
2. Hudson, 131.150
3. Rice Lake, 115.250
High school wrestling
Mondovi/Eleva-Strum 38, Spring Valley/Elmwood 30 - first wrestling event at Eleva-Strum in decades
Independence/Gilmanton 48, Blair-Taylor 25
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 63, Rice Lake 51
Menomonie 71, Eau Claire North 62
River Falls 72, New Richmond 58
Dairyland Conference
Alma/Pepin 58, Independence 36
Girls high school basketball
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 51, Regis 50 - Macks clinch share of Western Cloverbelt title (first in school history)
Cadott 67, Bloomer 51
Fall Creek 63, Thorp 28
Osseo-Fairchild 63, Stanley-Boyd 42
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Independence 36
Lincoln 53, Alma/Pepin 29
Melrose-Mindoro 77, Whitehall 74
Blair-Taylor 83, Eleva-Strum 16
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Durand-Arkansaw 60, Elmwood/Plum City 19
Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 20
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 53, Prescott 47
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 32
Boys high school hockey
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Eau Claire North 0
Chippewa Falls 2, Menomonie 1 (double overtime) - Bowe (CHI): game-winning goal
New Richmond 5, Hudson 3
River Falls 5, Rice Lake 3